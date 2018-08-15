Gambia: Public Holiday Announcement

State House, Banjul, 14 August, 2016 - The Office of the President wishes to inform the Public that the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, Adama Barrow, acting under Section 76 (1) of the Constitution (1997) of The Gambia is pleased to declare Wednesday, 15th August, 2018, a public holiday throughout the country, in observance of the Christian feast of Assumption of Mary, also known as 'Sang Marie'.
The President wishes to take this opportunity to extend best wishes to the Christian community of The Gambia and beyond.