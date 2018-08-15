Liberia: Congo Brazzaville National Makes Investment Tour

A Pan Africanist from Congo Brazzaville Col. Andre Methode Tchicaya is here in Liberia meeting with authorities of key ministries and agencies to discover how he can fit into Liberia's development climate by bringing in investors.

After touring some major state - owned dilapidated structures affected by Liberia's decade - long civil conflict, Col. Tchicaya told the NewDawn Tuesday, 14 August that he has known President George Manneh Weah for a long time and wants to bring investors here for investment purposes.

Led on a guided tour by a Liberian team, Col. Tchicaya visited the James Spriggs Payne Airfield in Sinkor, Ducor Palace Hotel, E.J. Roye Memorial Building on Ashmum Street and Hotel Africa in Virginia, Montserrado County.

He is due to meet ministers or their designates at the Ministries of Agriculture, Lands Commission, Foreign Affairs, Public Works and the National Housing Authority while here.

Earlier on Tuesday, Col. Tchicaya met with authorities at the National Investment Commission (NIC) before being led on a tour. According to Col. Tchicaya, he was contacted by authorities here to come and explore investment avenues and to use his personal connections with some of his friends to have them invest in areas of interest here.

Col. Tchicaya places emphasis in areas of agriculture and infrastructure, saying African countries like Liberia need to be self - sufficient. He believes that Liberia can also attract investment in the agriculture sector to help make the country self - sufficient.

Concerning infrastructure, Col. Tchicaya expresses disappointment over how Liberians destroyed their country during the years of civil conflict here, saying it is very pitiful.

He states that all of these have moved him to come here and make assessment on how he can contact other investors to help President Weah in areas of investments.

He argued that Liberia needs help as fast as possible, noting that at the end of the meetings with Liberian authorities, there will be fruitful responses from his personal friends of investors.

Meanwhile, Col. Tchicaya says he is impressed by Liberians' conscience to development after the civil war here, especially on the decision to say no to war.