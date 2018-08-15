South Africa: ANC's New MPs Sworn in

The ANC welcomed four new MPs to their benches on Tuesday, while a minister and two deputy ministers were also sworn in as MPs, the office of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu announced.

"These vacancies were created primarily due to the passing on of some members of our caucus and the redeployment of other comrades to positions of responsibility outside Parliament," read Mthembu's statement.

The following members were sworn in as ANC MPs:

- Noxolo Abrahams-Ntantiso who fills the vacancy on the Eastern Cape-to-National List, arising from the passing of Fezeka Loliwe.

- Albert Mammoga Seabi fills the vacancy on the National List arising from the passing of Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

- Daniel Jabu Kabini fills the vacancy on the National List arising from the redeployment of comrade Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe.

- Nomvuzo Francisca Shabalala fills the vacancy on the National List rising from the resignation of Mduduzi Manana.

Manana resigned recently, a day before Parliament's Joint Sub-Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests was supposed to investigate him.

In September last year, Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The charges related to the assault of three women at Cubana in Fourways on August 6, 2017, which was filmed and went viral on social media, sparking a national outcry for his arrest.

The Constitution allows the president to elect two ministers and two deputy ministers who are not members of the National Assembly.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was such a minister, but she was sworn in on Tuesday and is now deployed from the National List.

Deputy Minister State Security Ellen Molekane and Deputy Minister of Energy Thembi Majola are now also deployed to the National Assembly from the ANC's national list.

Molekane replaces Fikile Mbalula and Majola replaces former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown following their resignations from Parliament.

"The office of the ANC chief whip welcomes these comrades to the ANC parliamentary caucus and congratulates them on their deployment. We look forward to working with them in serving the people of South Africa," read the statement.

Source: News24