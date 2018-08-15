15 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Congo-Kinshasa: Netflix to Debut African Original Documentary

Photo: Supplied
Title image from Netflix documentary City of Joy.

Netflix on Wednesday in a press statement announced that it will be debuting an African original documentary titled, City of Joy .

The documentary follows the unlikely friendship that develops between Congolese doctor Dr. Denis Mukwege (2016 Nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize), The Vagina Monologues playwright Eve Ensler, and a charismatic Congolese human rights activist who join forces to create a safe haven for women survivors in the middle of violence-torn Eastern Congo.

The film is a Netflix original and will launch globally on the online streaming service on 7 September.

Source: Channel24

