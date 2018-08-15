Ghana: Dualization of Accra-Kumasi Road to Be Begin By End of the Year

press release

Construction works will begin on the dualization of the Accra-Kumasi Road by the end of this year (2018).

Other road projects in the offing include the Tamale interchange--the first interchange to be constructed in the northern part of the Ghana-- the Suame Interchange, the PTC interchange in Takoradi and the completion of the Sofoline project in Kumasi.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who announced these on Friday, August 10, as part of his 5-day tour of the Ashanti Region, said the projects represented an exciting phase in the infrastructural development in the country, and urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways, and its implementing agencies to ensure that the projects were adequately and properly supervised to guarantee value for money.

He appealed to people whose properties might be affected by the various projects to co-operate with the Ministry of Roads and Highways and other relevant state institutions in accessing the compensation due them, and gave the assurance that fair and adequate compensation would be paid to all persons and properties that would be affected.

"We are on the cusp of a bold, new beginning, and I urge all Ghanaians to join hands with government as we strive to bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country," he added.