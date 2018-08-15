Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Cuts Sod for Police Housing Project

press release

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, has cut sod for work to begin on the construction of 320 Housing Units for the Ghana Police Service.

The Police Housing Project, made up of 112 two-bedroom apartments and 208 three-bedroom apartments, will be constructed as part of government's plan to provide decent accommodation for the security services and other government agencies.

An additional 10,000 Housing Units for the security agencies are also expected to be constructed under the Infrastructure for Bauxite Barter arrangement between the Government of Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation/the Chinese Government, negotiated by the Vice President during his official visit to China last year.

The 10,000 Housing Units for the security services under the Sinohydro Project will be the largest single undertaking of its kind since independence.

Vice President Bawumia, who announced these at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra on Monday, August 13, 2018, gave the assurance that government had reached advanced stages with Sinohydro Corporation Limited for the construction of houses and court structures for the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the Judicial Service.

Government, the Vice President said, was also working to address the national housing deficit-- estimated to be in excess of 1.7 million units, with the potential to rise to 2 million by 2020-- through the implementation of policies and programmes designed to create a functioning mortgage market.

He said the private sector was key to the solution to Ghana's housing deficit problem, adding that for the private sector to fill the gap, Ghana should have a functioning mortgage market with lower interest rates.

Dr Bawumia disclosed that to accomplish this, government was implementing a number of initiatives including the land registry digitization project, digital case tracking system for the courts, National ID Card, the digital address system and ensuring macroeconomic stability.

He urged personnel of the Ghana Police Service to strive to meet the highest standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties to the nation as government worked to address their accommodation and other challenges.