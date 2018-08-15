Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Cut Sod for Kumasi Roads Facelift Project

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, August 10, 2018, cut sod for the commencement of the Kumasi Roads Facelift Project.

The 260 kilometre Road Project, which is funded by the Government of Ghana, the Road Fund, and the French Development Agency, will ensure that roads within the Kumasi Metropolis -- Ejisu Juaben, Sekyere East, Bekwai and Mampong municipal areas -- are revamped.

The project includes the Kumasi Drainage and Roads Extension Project - the construction of the lake road into a two-by-two dual carriageway; the Coca Cola bottling plant to Dompoase junction; lining of the Sissai River by two kilometres to reduce the incidence of flooding; construction of critical bridges and footbridges over the Sissai river to connect communities along the river; and an asphaltic overlay of ten kilometres of roads within the project area.

The road project will also include, the rehabilitation of 100 kilometres of roads within Kumasi and Mampong, and the construction of over 100 kilometres of highways and feeder roads in the Region, all funded by the Sino-Hydro facility.

The project also involves the remodeling of the four roundabouts, between Ejisu and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, an asphaltic overlay on 135 kilometres of roads within the Kumasi Metropolis, to deal with issues of potholes, which will invariably, give vehicle owners and commuters a new breadth of life.

Speaking at the ceremony, during his 5-day tour of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo said the current state of roads in Kumasi did not befit the city -- Ghana's 2nd largest city.

President Akufo-Addo said the road projects represented exciting times in the infrastructural development, not only of Asanteman, but also the entire country and urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways and its implementing agencies to ensure that adequate and proper supervision was given to the project being undertaken to derive value for money.

He appealed to all those whose properties might be affected by the various projects to co-operate with the Ministry of Roads and Highways and other relevant state institutions in accessing the compensation due them and gave the assurance that fair and adequate compensation would be paid to all persons and properties affected.

"We are on the cusp of a bold, new beginning, and I urge all Ghanaians to join hands with Government as we strive to bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country," he added.

Prior to the ground-breaking ceremony, President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to inform him of his 5-day tour of the Region and the activities he will be undertaking whilst in the Region.

The Asantehene, on his part, thanked the President for the gesture of his visit, and wished him well during the tour.