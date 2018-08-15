South Africa: SA Duo Miss Us Amateur Cut At Pebble Beach

15 August 2018

South African duo Jovan Rebula and Rosswell Sinclair have missed the 36-hole cut at the 2018 US Amateur Golf Championship in California.

The pair were the only SA representatives in the 312-man field at the tournament taking place at the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course on the United States' west coast.

When the cut was made for the top 64 players at 4-over par, Rebula, who is the nephew of four-time Major winner Ernie Els, found himself agonisingly one shot adrift after he carded rounds of 76 and 72 to finish on 5-over-par.

The top 64 players will now progress to the next phase, played using the match play format, to determine the overall winner.

The champion will receive an automatic invitation to play in all of next year's Majors - except the PGA Championship.

The runner-up will receive an invitation to play in the Masters and US Open.

However, the top two must maintain their amateur status at the time the events are held (unless they qualify for the tournaments by other means).

Rebula won the British Amateur championship in June and played in the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie in July - where he failed to make the cut.

Sinclair posted rounds of 80 and 73 to finish on 10-over par.

New Zealand's Daniel Hillier and American Cole Hammer shared co-medallist honours on 6-under par.

The US Amateur is the leading annual golf tournament in the United States for amateur golfers and was first contested in 1895.

No South African has ever won the US Amateur, although Manny Zerman did make it all the way through to the final in both 1990 and 1991 where he lost to American great Phil Mickelson (5&4) and Mickelson's compatriot Mitch Voges (7&6) the following year.

