South Africa: Du Plessis Brothers, Steyn, Pienaar to Face WP

Western Province face a tough encounter in their second and final pre-Currie Cup clash against Top 14 giants Montpellier in Millau on Thursday.

Kick-off is at 19:00.

Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis will start for the French side in the friendly, alongside no fewer than seven other SA-born players in the starting XV.

Montpellier have named a largely first-choice line-up, with Du Plessis starting alongside brother Jannie in a team that includes experienced Springbok internationals Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn , as well as former All Blacks flyhalf Aaron Cruden .

Johan Goosen will make his first appearance for the team since announcing his comeback.

Another South African, Wiaan Liebenberg , will wear the captain's armband.

Western Province head coach John Dobson said that his team is expecting a tough examination from a quality Montpellier side.

"We are facing a top side which is full of quality players and also finishing up their pre-season preparations, so we are prepared for a major test," Dobson said.

"It has been a great build-up here in Millau, where we have been treated exceptionally well, so we are looking forward to the challenge that we will face."

Western Province beat Narbonne 59-14 in their first friendly last Saturday.

Western Province will kick off their Currie Cup campaign against the Free State Cheetahs at Newlands on Saturday, August 25.

Teams:

Montpellier

15 Johan Goosen, 14 Vincent Martin, 13 Yvan Reilhac, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Gabriel N'Gandebe, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Martin Devergie, 7 Julien Bardy, 6 Wiaan Liebenberg (captain), 5 Paul Willemse, 4 Nico Janse van Rensburg, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Grégory Fichten

Substitutes: 16 Vincent Guidicelli, 17 Yvan Watremez, 18 Julien Le Devedec, 19 Kévin Kornath, 20 Henry Immelman, 21 Timoci Nagusa, 22 Enzo Sanga, 23 Levan Chilachava, 24 Romain Ruffenach, 25 Konstantin Mikautadze, 26 Thomas Darmon, 27 Julien Tomas, 28 Antoine Guillamon

Western Province

15 SP Marais, 14 Craig Barry, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Sergeal Petersen, 10 Dillyn Leyds (captain), 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Chris Massyn, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Chad Solomon, 21 Johan du Toit, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Josh Stander, 24 Paul de Wet, 25 Dan du Plessis, 26 Duncan Saal

