Tanzania: IGP Sirro Makes Minor Changes in Police Force Lineup

Dar es Salaam — The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro on Wednesday August 15 made minor changes in his lineup of Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) for Mwanza and Coast Regions.

According to a statement released by the police force spokesperson Barabas Mwakalukwa, the Mwanza Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ahmed Msangi has now become head of human crimes at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police force headquarters.

Msangi will be replaced by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jonathan Shanna who was the RPC for Coast region.

Meanwhile, IGP Sirro has appointed ACP Wankyo Nyingesa a new RPC for Coast region to replace Mr Shanna who has been transferred to Mwanza.

"These are just the normal changes aimed to improve efficiency within the Police force," read the statement signed by Mr Mwakalukwa.