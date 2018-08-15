Tanzania: Act-Wazalendofaults Just-Announced By-Election Results

Dar es Salaam — Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo has deemed the just-concluded by-elections as not being free and fair.

The party argues that the elections were marred by irregularities.

Speaking to the press today,the party's acting secretary general, Ms Dorothy Semi,said the Buyungu Parliamentary by-election was rigged in favour of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate.

"About eight candidates from the opposition were unfairly disqualified from the by-election a few hours before the polls," said Ms Semu.

According to Ms Semu, other opposition candidates in some wards in Tunduma were disqualified over allegations of not being Tanzanians.

Ms Semu added: "All the opposition candidate at Turwa (Tarime) were stopped to campaign two days before the elections, and other rallies were ambushed by the police forces."