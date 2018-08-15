Tanzania: Airtel's Share of Mobile Money Grows

Dar es Salaam — Airtel has continued to regain its mobile money market share after hitting the 20 per cent mark during the second quarter of 2018 from 17 per cent recorded during the first quarter, which ended in March, according to Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) statistics.

However, according to the report covering the second quarter, the company market share was lower than 32 per cent recorded during the third quarter of last year and 27 per cent recorded during the fourth quarter of last year.

The June Quarterly Communications Statistics Report shows that the slight growth might be due to introduction of attractive tariff packages including "Hakatwi Mtu Hapa, Tuma Pesa Bure" (No deductions, Send money for free) where sending and receiving cash is free of charge.

When compared with similar quarter of last year, Airtel Money gained by 5 per cent as during the second quarter of last year it had a market share of 15 per cent.

This has enabled the company to maintain its third position among all mobile money services providers behind Vodacom Tanzania with 41 per cent and Tigo with 33 per cent, as at June 2018.

However, the June 2018 market share for Vodacom and Tigo Tanzania were lower than 43 per cent and 36 per cent recorded during the first quarter of 2018 respectively.

The report shows that number of the company mobile money subscribers increased to four million in June, 2018 from 3.2 million recorded during the first quarter of this year.

However, the amount of subscribers during Q2, 2018 was lower than 5.9 million recorded during the second quarter of last year.

The TCRA report has shown that by June 2018, Airtel had 11.13 million subscribers, but out of whom 10.8 million were duly registered.