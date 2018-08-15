Tanzania: Shun Political Conflicts, Minister Tells New District Directors

Dodoma — The Minister of State President's office Regional Administration and Local Government (PoRALG) Selemani Jafo has asked newly appointed District Executive Directors (DEDs) to abstain from political conflicts.

He instead urged them to focus on implementing development projects, revenue collection and responding on time to issues raised by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

Mr Jafo made the statement on Wednesday August 15 here when swearing-in the DEDs who were appointed by President John Magufuli on Monday August 13.

"Don't engage yourself in battles that will block you from doing what you have been appointed to do. You need to implement the election manifesto of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)," he said.

For his part, the ministry's permanent secretary Mussa Iyombe asked the appointees to find time and listen to the concerns of civil servants working in their councils.

"You need to be available all the time, don't keep on delegating your duties unnecessarily, on top of that, you need to be careful with the public funds because those who misuse it might end up in jail," he warned.