Tanzania: Case of Man Who Attempted to Bribe Lands Minister Being Investigated

Dar es Salaam — Investigation in the case facing a businessman, Mohamed Kiluwa who allegedly attempted to bribe the Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Mr William Lukuvi with $40,000 (Sh90 million) is yet to be completed.

This was said in the court on Wednesday August 15 by the advocate of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Maghela Ndimbo when the case was mentioned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate court.

Advocate Ndimbo asked Chief resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi who is in charge of the case to adjourn it.

After that, Magistrate Shahidi adjourned the case until September 14 this year when the case will be mentioned. The accused is out on bail.

Mr Kiluwa who is a Director General of Kiluwa Steal Group Co ltd and Kiluwa Free Processing Zone is charged at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court for allegedly bribing Mr Lukuvi on July 16 this year in Dar es Salaam.

The businessman reportedly went to Mr Lukuvi's office with $40,000, which he wanted to bribe the minister so that he could help him secure title deeds for 20 plots in the city.