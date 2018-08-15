Tanzania: Retired Soldier, 38 Others Held for Suspected Crimes in Morogoro

Dar es Salaam — Police in Morogoro are holding 39 people for various crimes including one where a retired member of the Tanzania People Defence Force (TPDF) Lumi Guya and his police force counterpart Mr Miraji Jumanne allegedly leased a gun to bandits.

The gun has been used in various crime incidents in Morogoro, according to Morogoro Region Police Commander (RPC) Wilbroad Mutafungwa.

Mr Mutafungwa made the statement on Tuesday August 14 during a press conference, saying the suspects are under police custody pending investigation and other legal procedures.

"Mr Jumanne was expelled from the police force but instead of engaging in productive work, he opted for criminal activities, which isn't acceptable," he said.

According to him, the gun which was leased in owned legally. "The owner has all legal documents but he is misusing it, therefore, he will have to face the law," he said.

In related incidents, two women are being held by police in two separate suspected crimes including one being accused of murdering her son aged 11, whom she allegedly struck with a stick on the head.

Another is accused of brutally mistreating a child aged 6, belonging to her sister; by reportedly inserting a wooden spoon into her private parts.

Mr Mutafungwa said the incidents occurred in Gairo District, Morogoro Municipality and that the suspects are due to face justice.