15 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Retired Soldier, 38 Others Held for Suspected Crimes in Morogoro

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter Citizentz News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Police in Morogoro are holding 39 people for various crimes including one where a retired member of the Tanzania People Defence Force (TPDF) Lumi Guya and his police force counterpart Mr Miraji Jumanne allegedly leased a gun to bandits.

The gun has been used in various crime incidents in Morogoro, according to Morogoro Region Police Commander (RPC) Wilbroad Mutafungwa.

Mr Mutafungwa made the statement on Tuesday August 14 during a press conference, saying the suspects are under police custody pending investigation and other legal procedures.

"Mr Jumanne was expelled from the police force but instead of engaging in productive work, he opted for criminal activities, which isn't acceptable," he said.

According to him, the gun which was leased in owned legally. "The owner has all legal documents but he is misusing it, therefore, he will have to face the law," he said.

In related incidents, two women are being held by police in two separate suspected crimes including one being accused of murdering her son aged 11, whom she allegedly struck with a stick on the head.

Another is accused of brutally mistreating a child aged 6, belonging to her sister; by reportedly inserting a wooden spoon into her private parts.

Mr Mutafungwa said the incidents occurred in Gairo District, Morogoro Municipality and that the suspects are due to face justice.

Tanzania

Waitara Defends His Decision to Ditch Chadema for the Ruling CCM

Former Ukonga Member of Parliament Mwita Waitara today August 15, 2018 unequivocally defended the ongoing wave of party… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.