South Africa: Convicted Lutzville Farmer Attempts Suicide Ahead of Sentence

Convicted murderer Martin Visser on Wednesday attempted suicide ahead of his sentencing in a Western Cape High Court sitting in Vredendal.

The Lutzville farmer - who was on Tuesday convicted of murdering farmworker Adam Pieterse with a spade, dragging him with a quadbike and burying him behind his father's vineyard in 2015 - is understood to have used his jacket in an attempt to hang himself.

An officer walked in during the attempt.

It is understood that the jacket broke and he fell and hurt his ear.

Judge Nathan Erasmus said there had been an "incident" and that Visser was presently in hospital.

He stood the matter down until 15:00, or as soon as he is returned to court.

Source: News24