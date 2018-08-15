Youthful South African based gospel musician, Rowan Madzamba is set to hit the spotlight with a song he composed for popular cleric and founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, prophet Walter Magaya, titled 'Gear Renyasha' (gear of grace).

In an interview with 263Chat, Madzamba highlighted life-changing experiences under the mentorship of Magaya.

"As a young man and university student who has witnessed life-changing experiences through following the prophet's ministry, I thought to myself, a song would be an ideal way to show how proud I am to be under his covering and how much of a blessing to the world he is.

"That is how Gear Renyasha or gear of grace came about. The song basically entails the type of lifestyle (gear) a believer under the cover of prophet Magaya lives, a life that is stress and trouble free," said Madzamba.

Asked on the date the song will be released to the public, Madzamba said, "Though the song is ready, it is yet to be released for my wish is to present it to the prophet first.

"I was hoping to present the song in person to the prophet but since I am based here in South Africa, chances of delays on release date until December when I get back to Zimbabwe are high. I am however, still consulting on quicker channels to get the music to him so that he may bless the song then we give it to the world."