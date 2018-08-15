15 August 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: SA Based Musician Pens Song for Magaya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Youthful South African based gospel musician, Rowan Madzamba is set to hit the spotlight with a song he composed for popular cleric and founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, prophet Walter Magaya, titled 'Gear Renyasha' (gear of grace).

In an interview with 263Chat, Madzamba highlighted life-changing experiences under the mentorship of Magaya.

"As a young man and university student who has witnessed life-changing experiences through following the prophet's ministry, I thought to myself, a song would be an ideal way to show how proud I am to be under his covering and how much of a blessing to the world he is.

"That is how Gear Renyasha or gear of grace came about. The song basically entails the type of lifestyle (gear) a believer under the cover of prophet Magaya lives, a life that is stress and trouble free," said Madzamba.

Asked on the date the song will be released to the public, Madzamba said, "Though the song is ready, it is yet to be released for my wish is to present it to the prophet first.

"I was hoping to present the song in person to the prophet but since I am based here in South Africa, chances of delays on release date until December when I get back to Zimbabwe are high. I am however, still consulting on quicker channels to get the music to him so that he may bless the song then we give it to the world."

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Accused of Ducking Responsibility Over Military Shootings

As Zimbabwe marked the Heroes and Defence Forces day on Monday and Tuesday respectively, opposition political parties… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.