Nigeria: CPJ Welcomes Release of Nigerian Journalist Jones Abiri

Jones Abiri has been detained, without charge, since 21 July 2016.
The Committee to Protect Journalists welcomes the release today after over two years in detention of Jones Abiri, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Weekly Source newspaper.

CPJ urges Nigerian authorities to  drop all charges  against Abiri and ensure those responsible for his over two years in detention without trial or family visitation are held accountable.

"Jones Abiri should never have been arrested nor kept in detention by the Department of State Security for over two years, and we call for all charges against him to be dropped immediately," Muthoki Mumo, CPJ's sub-Saharan Africa representative, said today from Nairobi, Kenya. "The ongoing efforts to prosecute Jones Abiri are a grave indication of the lengths to which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will go to intimidate journalists in Nigeria."

On June 21, 2018, 20 organizations joined CPJ in writing a  letter  to Buhari calling for Abiri's release.

