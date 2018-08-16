15 August 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Moses Ali - Bobi Wine to Face Court Martial

Photo: BobiWineLive/Facebook
Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine on the campaign trail (file photo).

Kampala, Uganda — Musician and opposition lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, will appear before a Court Martial, Uganda's parliament has been told.

Deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali told parliament on Wednesday that Bobi Wine had been found with a gun and will face court martial.

He was arrested Tuesday after an incident in which security officers shot his driver dead, a police spokesman said.

Kyagulanyi was arrested in the northwestern town of Arua where he was campaigning for an opposition candidate in a hard-fought by-election that also drew President Yoweri Museveni in support of the ruling party candidate.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

