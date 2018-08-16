Kenya/Ethiopia: Midfielder Mutuku Re-Signs With Ethiopian Club Sidama Coffee

Kenyan midfielder Sunday Mutuku hopes to use his latest stint at Ethiopian club Sidama Coffee to impress Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne.

The 24-year old, who is yet to be capped at international level and is missing from the latest squad assembled by Migne for continental duty, told Nairobi News he has a burning ambition to play in Europe.

The former Kakamega Homeboyz player penned a year-long deal with the Sidama Coffee on Tuesday.

Mutuku's makes a return to the Hawassa based team after spending last season at another Ethiopian club Dire Dawa.

"It is another great opportunity to make a return to where my career started here in Ethiopia," the player told Nairobi News.

"The Ethiopian league is based on skill and fast passing, unlike in Kenya where the route to goal is much faster and basically straight forward. I hope to help the team finish in the top three in the league and also qualify for continental assignments."

"I also want to play for the Kenya national team and believe I can add value if offered an opportunity. I hope the (national team) coach can consider me for the forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup games," Mutuku, who is yet to receive an international cap, explained.

"If all goes well, this should be my last season in Ethiopia. I want to try my luck elsewhere and experience a fresh challenge, preferably in Europe."

Mutuku got his breakthrough into professional football after starring at the then Safaricom-sponsored Sakata Ball Youth tournament.

Comfortable at centre back or defensive midfielder, the player also featured for Shabana in the second tier National Super League.

Sidama Coffee finished in eighth position in the 16-team Ethiopia league standings last season.