Tanzania: Business Forum Glitters 'Gold Town' Today

Geita — Expectations remain high as the much-awaited Geita Business Forum kicks off at the famous GEDECO hall today, with over 400 participants expected to attend.

Residents of Geita, which is famously known as the 'gold town,' and neighbouring regions are expected to throng the venue to witness the event that is aimed at exploring various trade, investment and business opportunities.

The business forum is expected to be of its own kind, as it has so far drawn the interest of wananchi from various parts of the country.

Some members of corporate entities, investors, government officials and journalists started arriving in the region on Monday, ready for the historic forum on business opportunities in the region.

The kickoff is set for business and development stakeholders to highlight various issues and discuss business related matters, which will help to open up the region by attracting traders and companies to invest and expand businesses in the rich Lake Zone region.

This is the seventh regional forum after other successful gatherings were held in six regions that saw members of the business community, parliamentarians, government leaders and people from various private and public institutions, among others coming together to discuss business and investment challenges as well as exploring the available opportunities in the regions.

The forum is organised by the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) in collaboration with the office of the Geita Regional Commissioner (RC) and other partners. TSN publishes 'Daily News,' 'HabariLeo', 'Sunday News,' 'HabariLeo Jumapili' and 'SpotiLeo'.

So far, various partners have confirmed participation during the historic forum.

Addressing journalists yesterday in his office, the RC Eng Robert Gabriel said TSN has played a big role in organising the forum and that things will never be the same after the 16th of August, this year.

The RC said the business forum provides special opportunity for investors, wananchi and other stakeholders to explore various opportunities within the region.

He said TSN in collaboration with his office decided to organise the forum in the region in recognition of various crucial business opportunities, which could attract investors within and outside the country.

"Geita is rich. We have everything it takes to attract investors; this forum will help to put the region in the spotlight by promoting its business opportunities.

We are therefore inviting all stakeholders to participate in this crucial forum," he noted.

He added that apart from promoting the region, wananchi will learn and understand many things from various participants.

"I can tell you, we are going to speak business language; this will open Geita to the world. It will never be the same after this forum," he said.

The RC added that the two-day forum is crucial to Geita and all development stakeholders within and outside the region.

"These two days are very important to us, Geita residents are starting the special journey to success," he noted.

He added that apart from the forum there will be trade show at the Town Council's grounds, which involves entrepreneurs from all five districts in the region.

"We are prepared to exploit whatever opportunity available, entrepreneurs and groups of youth and women will be here to show their products, this is the time for starting the journey to success," said the RC.

He advised his colleagues in other regions to borrow a leaf from him by inviting TSN to organise the same forum in their areas so that they can also benefit from the idea.

He said TSN realises the potential of bringing people with different ideas together, so that they can share experience, skills and expertise in moving this country's development forward.

"For those who wish to organise business forums in their areas, let them reach out TSN; it will help them to promote investment opportunities that will enable the country to reach its development targets," he said.

The TSN Acting Managing Editor, Ms Tuma Abdallah, said TSN was organising the seventh business forum in Geita with the aim of supporting development programmes in the region and the country at large.

She said before Geita, TSN successfully organised the same forums in Simiyu, Arusha, Tanga, Zanzibar, Mwanza and Shinyanga.

The forum is expected to bring together over 400 participants from different regions.

The participants include both big and middle investors, traders, entrepreneurs, political leaders, government leaders, ordinary wananchi and other stakeholders within and outside the region.