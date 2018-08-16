Tanzania: Dar Golfers Set Sights on Region Four Mission

TANZANIAN golfers have set their sights on Burundian capital, Bujumbura, after the country announced to hosts next Africa Region Four Golf Competition.

Tanzania is keen for the event's conquest following the semi final exit in this year's tournament held in Mombasa, Kenya early this month. Tanzania finished fourth overall in the field of eight countries.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) Honourary Secretary Dickson Sika told the 'Daily News' from Morogoro yesterday that Burundi was honoured to host the next tournament during the federation's meeting in Mombasa.

Sika said the Burundi event is much on focus for the national team after learning much how to cope with the new golf format introduced for the first time in Mombasa as opposed to the system that governed the tournament when it shrugged off its East African Challenge Trophy's format.

The Region Four first edition was held at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) course in the city last year and Tanzania finished second behind champions Kenya. In that tournament, each country fielded eight players who played in a format that differed to that of Region Four system.

The new format, according to TGU allows a country to field only four players. Insisting, Sika said the national team players have to focus on nothing less than excellent performance in Burundian event.

The event that ended at Nyali Golf & Country Club in Mombasa saw Tanzania losing 2-1 to hosts Kenya in the third playoff battle.