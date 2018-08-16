15 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: U.S. Raises Concerns Over By-Elections

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — United States has raised concerns over the conduct of the just-ended by-elections held on Sunday August 12 in Tanzania.

A statement released by the US embassy in Dar es Salaam says the elections were marred by violence and irregularities, including scenarios where the National Election Commission (NEC) refused to register opposition party candidates.

The embassy was also concerned about intimidation by police against opposition party members, unwarranted arrests, and suppression of freedoms of assembly and speech in the lead up to the by-elections.

"Such actions undermine the rights that Tanzania's Constitution guarantees its citizens and jeopardizes peace, stability, and security in the country and throughout the region," read the statement.

On August 12, Tanzania held by-election in Buyungu Constituency, Kigoma Region and in 36 wards across the country.

Buyungu Constituency conducted the polls to fill a vacant seat by former MP, Kasuku Bilago (Chadema) who died in May this year.

The Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate Christopher Chiza, a former cabinet minister was officially named the winner of the seat by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

According to NEC, Mr Chiza bagged 24,578 votes, defeating Chadema's Elia Fredrick Michael by a total of 7,668 votes.The latter went home with 16,910 votes.

In all 36 wards where the by-elections were held, the ruling party CCM candidates were declared winners of the councillorship seats.

The seats had been left vacant after some councilors resigned from the opposition to join the ruling party CCM, death and those who lost party membership for various reasons.

