Kenya/South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs Deny Tapping Gor Mahia Player Walusimbi

South African club Kaizer Chiefs has responded to his Gor Mahia's claims of tapping Uganda utility fullback Godfrey Walusimbi.

Over the weekend, a fuming Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier claimed the defender, who still has a contract with the Kenyan club, traveled to South Africa without being cleared.

"Let it be known that Walusimbi made it to South Africa to meet Kaizer Chiefs without the club's permission or notifying the club on his travel intentions," Ambrose stated.

He went on to disclose that he got a call from his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Bobby Motaung apologizing for tapping the player and requesting if they could negotiate on the player.

Ambrose said he declined because Walusimbi still has a running contract with Gor.

Motaung has now responded to Rachier, denying claims of tapping Walusimbi and that they followed due process.

"He (Walusimbi) is here at the village (Kaizer headquarters) and we are going about things the right way. We will make further announcements when we have agreed a deal with his club. But the player has not gone missing from his club. Maybe there was some confusion as the coach obviously wants to keep the player" Motaung was quoted by South African IOL online newspaper.