Liberia: Weah Appoints New Revenue Chief

President George Weah Tuesday appointed Mr. Thomas Doe Nah as Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority and retained Mrs. Decontee King-Sackie in the Deputy Commissioner General for Technical Services role.

In February 2018, Thomas Doe-Nah joined the Carter Center - an international nongovernmental organization to lead its efforts to advance accountability, transparency, and the right of access to information (ATI) in Liberia.

An anticorruption activist, Doe-Nah, cofounded the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia and served as its executive director since 2008.

"He has spent the past 10 years fighting corruption and advocating for systems that promote accountability and transparency in the public and private sectors," the Center noted in a release upon his hiring.

The new revenue chief was educated at the University of Liberia and Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable, a statement posted on the presidential website emansion.gov.lr said.

