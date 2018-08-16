16 August 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah Meets Opposition Today

By Winston W. Parley

President George Weah and opposition parties are due to meet here today, 16 August based on the president's request to promote the spirit of national unity and political tolerance between government and the opposition.

According to the Executive Mansion, the one - day meeting with opposition leaders is due to be held at Bella Cassa in Sinkor at 10:00 today. The meeting may bring out different suggestions and expressions from opposition leaders, especially for those that some of Mr. Weah's Facebook officials would sometime perceive to be against the state for their suggestions and criticisms against the regime that at times tend to point to its missteps.

A lot of officials in the Weah government use every means including radio and social media to condemn people that disagree with the ruling establishment.This action has persisted to a point that it recently led the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chair Mulbah Morlu to warn officials that the party would take action against officials' who frequently use the social media instead of keeping themselves busy to help President Weah to move the country forward.

Ahead of the proposed forum between the Weah - led government and the opposition parties, there have been mixed reactions already against the president's request for a national forum with the opposition here.

Mr. Weah is being criticized by some Liberians for requesting similar meeting with opposition parties which his ruling CDC formerly Congress for Democratic Change rejected from former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf while it was still an opposition party.

Ahead of the meeting, opposition Liberty Party (LP) executive Darius Dillion recalls how the CDC branded his party as regime collaborator when the LP saw reason and cooperated with Mrs. Sirleaf's regime for the interest of the country.

But in the midst of such concern, there are others who believe that political differences should be put aside now and give Mr. Weah's regime support for the smooth running of his administration.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

