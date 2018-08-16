Kenya: EACC Detectives Arrest Migori County Directors

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives on Wednesday arrested two senior Migori County officials over corruption.

Directors Tom Kwasi ( Public Service) and Mr Charles Wambura (Water department) were arrested by the undercover officers in Migori Town in the afternoon.

Migori police boss Joseph Nthenge confirmed but said specified charges will be presented on Thursday during their arraignment at an anti-corruption court.

The suspects were locked up at Migori police station and later released on a Sh50,000 police bond.

The EACC was also looking for nine other top officials said to have gone into hiding.

"It is a matter of when they shall be arrested. We are tracking their movements every minute," an official said.

EACC Spokesman Yassin Amaro confirmed the arrest.

They were arrested in connection with violation of procurement procedures.