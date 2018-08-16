South Africa: ANC Statement On Anniversary of the Marikana Tragedy

press release

As the nation remembers the tragedy of Marikana that came to pass 6 years ago, the ANC re-affirms its long held view that this was a sad and unfortunate chapter in the life of our nation that should have never happened. There is no doubt about our commitment in ensuring that never again should such a tragedy befall our nation, and no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that measures are in place to achieve this.

The ANC's commitment to its core vision of building a nation-state that is grounded on the values of Ubuntu, selflessness and our resolve to build a caring nation has never been greater.

We call upon government to move with urgency in implementing the recommendations as directed by the Farlam Commission and particularly pay attention to interventions aimed at alleviating the plight of the affected families.

The role of social partners including corporate citizens in improving the lives of mining communities is encoded in government policy, with particular reference to section 2 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).

Mining companies must similarly move with speed in implementing their commitment to improving the socio-economic conditions of these communities. Our commitment to realising these policy objectives should never be found wanting. In the same vein, meaningful transformation of the mining sector must include a firm commitment to closing the wage gap between the lowest paid mineworker and management.

The tragedy that occurred in Marikana provides us with sobering lessons that inform our forward momentum as a nation. This incident must serve as a reminder that we all have a collective responsibility to uphold the rule of law and embrace the principle that we are each other's keepers. We remain steadfast in advancing the realisation of a better life for all, a core policy principle of the ANC. In building a forward momentum that heals the nation, it is our collective responsibility as a nation, despite our differences, to find each other and make our respective contributions towards building a South Africa that is at peace with itself. Such healing is a critical pre-condition towards achieving higher levels of socio-economic growth and development not only at Marikana, but in all our communities.

We must use the occasion of this commemoration to build a peaceful and cohesive society where violence has no place. Only when all South Africans come together and reaffirm the founding values of our nation as embodied in the Constitution, shall we make progress in healing the wounds of Marikana. We reiterate that our determination to ensure that what happened in Marikana is never repeated remains unwavering.

ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS