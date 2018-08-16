15 August 2018

Kenya: Students to Acquire Smart Cards to Access Helb Loans

By Ouma Wanzala

A total of 69,151 students set to join universities in September this year will only get funding from the government through smart cards, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has announced.

Ms Mohamed on Wednesday said the move is to ensure full implementation of the smart card solution in all learning institutions in the country.

She further directed that all technical and vocational education training (TVET) institutions to implement the smart card solution by December 31 this year.

"The cards will ensure effective and efficient management of funds that have been invested in the education sector by the government.

"I also remind universities that as earlier directed, this smart card solution must be in place in September this year," Ms Mohamed said.

She made the remarks during a press conference at the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) headquarters in Nairobi on enhanced TVET funding for the financial year 2018/2019.

