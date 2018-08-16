Angola: Savimbi's Remains May Be Exhumed This Year

Photo: Wikia

Angolan rebel leader Jonas Savimbi as depicted in the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II (file photo).

Luanda — The exhumation and burial of remains of the opposition UNITA party's founder Jonas Malheiro Savimbi, killed in action in 2002, may occur this year, according to the party's leader, Isaias Samakuva.

The UNITA president said this at the end of an audience the head of State, João Lourenço, granted to him on Tuesday.

Samakuva said he received assurance from the president, João Lourenço, that the issue will be tackled still this year, but he did not disclose the specific date.

According to him, the most important is the Government's availability, nothing else matter.

Jonas Savimbi died in combat on February 22, 2002, in the commune of Lucusse, eastern Moxico province.

The remains were buried on the following day in the municipal cemetery of Luena, provincial headquarters of Moxico.

In addition to the exhumation and burial of Savimbi remans, Samakuva said that the audience focused on the inclusion of widows in the pension process or reform of the former military.

UNITA leader said he encouraged the country's foreign policy. He also asked the

the Executive for the need to focus on the country's social and economic issues, aimed at addressing the job situation.

Asked about the proposals he took, he replied that the President must have ideas to overcome the current plights.

He spoke of the need for Angolans to overcome the existing differences by working in a process of inclusion to develop the country and bring prosperity to the citizens.

Samakuva also said he has defended a more open dialogue among all sensitivities so that everyone contributes to national reconciliation.

UNITA - National Union for the Total Independence of Angola - was founded in 1966.