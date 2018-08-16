15 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Rainy Season Officially Starts Today in Angola

Luanda — The dry season, called "Cacimbo", officially ends Wednesday (August 15) in the country.

The rainy season starts, after three months of low air temperatures and increase in atmospheric pressure and relative humidity.

Data released by National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET) indicate that within few days there will be a gradual increase in temperatures (maximum and minimum).

The regime and the pattern of wind and cloudiness (obscurity) will change substantially, mainly on the coastal region of the country.

Angola is located in the tropical zone (hot) where the climate is strongly influenced by factors such as latitude (from 6 to 18 degrees) and altitude.

The country has two seasons - winter and summer.

