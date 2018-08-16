16 August 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Nyagura Trial Deferred

THE trial of University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura failed to start yesterday after his lawyers pleaded for more time to prepare his defence.

Prof Nyagura is accused of illegally awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PhD.

He had initially notified the court of his intention to apply for refusal of further remand before he was given yesterday as the date for commencement of trial.

Prof Nyagura appeared before Ms Estere Chivasa. She postponed trial to September 5.

The prosecutor Mr Tapiwa Godzi alleged that Prof Nyagura unprocedurally awarded a PhD to Mrs Mugabe without the approval of both the University Council and the Senate Committee.

