15 August 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo to Arbitrate in the Eritrea-Djibouti Diplomatic Row

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo will on Thursday jet off to Djibouti for what an insider has told Radio Dalsan the first stage to initiate talks between Eritrea and Djibouti.

According to a source at Villa Somalia Farmaajo had offered to arbitrate between the two countries when he met in Mogadishu Eritrea's delegation composed of Foreign Affairs Minister Osman Saleh and Isias Afworki Adviser Yeman e G/ab.

Farmaajo will meet his counterpart President Ismail Guelleh.

Djibouti had recently expressed "deep shock" following Farmaajo's visit of Asmara and his call for the UN to lift sanctions against the Red Sea nation.

Djibouti and Eritrea have had a border dispute that led to fighting between the two countries.

Djibouti demands the release of it's Prisoner of Wars following the border fighting but Asmara denies holding any Djiboutian soldiers.

