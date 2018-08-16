Sudan: SLM-MM - 'Pow Dead After Torture in Prison'

Omdurman — Prisoner of War Abdelsalam Mohamed Siddig has died at El Huda prison in Omdurman after suffering a fracture in both legs due to torture and deprivation of treatment that caused him internal bleeding, according to a joint statement issued by the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) and the Transitional Council on Monday.

The statement described the conditions of the prisoners, without specifying their number, as "deteriorating and very poor, where they are being subjected to physical and verbal torture, deprived of receiving treatment and left victims of slow death".

The statement pointed out that these practices constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and the laws of war (Geneva Conventions) according to which they must be treated.

He appealed to the Red Cross, the United Nations, human rights organisations, the international community and the European Union to immediately act to monitor the situation of the Prisoners of War and the violations they face as a humanitarian and moral challenge required by all international norms, charters and covenants.

The statement also called for pressure on the regime to take care of the prisoners' rights in accordance with these laws and to refrain from committing such atrocities, which constitute crimes against humanity. It pointed out that the right of the prisoners to receive medical treatment and follow-up by specialised doctors is a legal right and not a grant from anyone.