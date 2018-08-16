15 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'Musa Hilal Associates' Arrested in North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gurrat El Zawiya / Kabkabiya — A contingent of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on Monday, Omda Ahmed Hamdan Bahar and to companions from his house at Gurrat El Zawiya area in North Darfur.

The militia also arrested Mohamed Omar Tagadem, Abdelnasir Omar and others close to the detained janjaweed leader Musa Hilal from inside the Omda's house.

The activists in the area held the commander of the rapid support militia, Mohamed Hamdan Hemeti, full responsibility for the health and safety of Omda Ahmed Hamdan Bahar, his both companions and all thoose held in detention of the regime.

Musa Hilal, was arrested in a raid on his stronghold in Misteriya, North Darfur, in November last year.

Kabkabiya

The security services arrested seven people, including a headmaster of a school, a teacher and a deputy omda because of their objection to the prospecting of gold at Shuba area south of Kabkabiya in Kabkabiya locality of North Darfur.

One of the relatives of the detainees said the seven were arrested on Sunday and released on bail Monday.

He said they objected to the prospecting of gold on the pretext that it would lead to school dropout.

The detainees were Sididig Ishag, headmaster of the Rashid private school, Abdel Rasoul, Abdallah Ismael, Khatir Wardri, Shatta Gandai, Yahya Tuir and Nureldin, the Deputy Omda of Shuba area.

Sudan

Death Toll Rises in Sudan's Rainy Season

At least 23 people have died in Sudan in flash floods following heavy rains in the past three weeks. According to… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.