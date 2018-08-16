Sudan: 'Musa Hilal Associates' Arrested in North Darfur

Gurrat El Zawiya / Kabkabiya — A contingent of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on Monday, Omda Ahmed Hamdan Bahar and to companions from his house at Gurrat El Zawiya area in North Darfur.

The militia also arrested Mohamed Omar Tagadem, Abdelnasir Omar and others close to the detained janjaweed leader Musa Hilal from inside the Omda's house.

The activists in the area held the commander of the rapid support militia, Mohamed Hamdan Hemeti, full responsibility for the health and safety of Omda Ahmed Hamdan Bahar, his both companions and all thoose held in detention of the regime.

Musa Hilal, was arrested in a raid on his stronghold in Misteriya, North Darfur, in November last year.

Kabkabiya

The security services arrested seven people, including a headmaster of a school, a teacher and a deputy omda because of their objection to the prospecting of gold at Shuba area south of Kabkabiya in Kabkabiya locality of North Darfur.

One of the relatives of the detainees said the seven were arrested on Sunday and released on bail Monday.

He said they objected to the prospecting of gold on the pretext that it would lead to school dropout.

The detainees were Sididig Ishag, headmaster of the Rashid private school, Abdel Rasoul, Abdallah Ismael, Khatir Wardri, Shatta Gandai, Yahya Tuir and Nureldin, the Deputy Omda of Shuba area.