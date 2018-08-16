Sudan: Students March, Strike for Better Facilities

New Halfa / El Gedaref — More than 15 students of the Faculty of Agriculture of the University of Kassala in Sudan were arrested by police in New Halfa locality after the staged a march from the dormitories to the premises of the student fund in protest against the deterioration of environment, poor conditions, and poor drainage and sanitation.

Witnesses from New Halfa told Radio Dabanga that the march was followed by violence that broke out inside the buildings of the student fund, which damaged some of the contents of the offices and caused partial fire damage to the headquarters.

Witnesses reported clashes between police and students, resulting in minor injuries to the police and the students who were taken to hospital later.

El Gedaref

The strike of the students of the Faculty of Medical Laboratories at El Gedaref University entered its second week in protest against the lack of buildings, laboratories for the college and a full-time teaching staff.

Students told Radio Dabanga that the faculty is still hosted in the buildings and halls of the Faculty of Medicine.

They said although it had been founded since 2016, it has been suffering of lack of laboratory equipment and laboratories.

They expressed surprise at the replacement of the laboratory building to the research unit of Kalazar and the removal of the faculty sign.