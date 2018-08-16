Namibia: Transnamib Board Calls CEO to Order

THE TRANSNAMIB board has directed the parastatal's chief executive officer Johny Smith to stop taking instructions from the transport ministry.

Board chairperson Paul Smit wrote to Smith on 3 August 2018 and addressed, among other issues, Smith taking direct instructions from works deputy minister Sankwasa James Sankwasa, and his decision not to pay for legal services supplied to the parastatal.

This communication is part of an ongoing clash between the board and the chief executive over a board decision to appoint lawyer Philip Ellis to charge former acting chief executive Hippy Tjivikua with corruption.

Smith reinstated Tjivikua after getting instructions from Sankwasa.

Officials in the transport ministry are supposed to communicate with parastatals through the board.

The TransNamib board chairperson (Smit) reminded Smith that he "reports to the board, and not to the minister".

The board further wrote that they are of the view that Smith's "action of taking direct instructions from the deputy minister [Sankwasa James Sankwasa] is contrary to the law, and constitutes an act that undermines the board's authority."

"You are at this moment warned not to repeat the action in the future," board chair Smit wrote.

The board furthermore told Smith that he should fully cooperate with the disciplinary team, and pay for the legal services provided in the process.

"You are to take such steps to ensure that the process is not drawn out, lengthy and costly," the letter read.

The board also reminded Smith that he declared that he had a conflict of interest and will not be involved with the Tjivikua matter.

Smith confirmed to The Namibian this week that he had received the letter from the board, but declined to discuss the contents in public.

He said there have been various communications since the board sent him the letter, and there have also been a lot of developments around the matter.

"There has also been a lot of conflicts since that letter was sent," Smith stressed on Monday.

He, however, commented on the Tjivikua matter, saying certain procedures were not followed in the disciplinary process against the former acting chief executive.

"This matter is much more complicated. People are saying a lot of wrong things about me. My only interest is to improve the company, and to move TransNamib forward," Smith added.

Smit could not be reached for comment.

Tjivikua, who is now a strategic executive at TransNamib, is suspected of playing a role in the railway company paying N$24 million to two companies for three tenders worth only N$3 million during the time when he was acting chief executive.

The Namibian reported last week that TransNamib paid the N$24 million to companies HRD Trading Enterprise CC and RMHL Logistics, both belonging to businessman Rodney Hanganda.