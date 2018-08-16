15 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Death Toll Rises in Sudan's Rainy Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sudan — At least 23 people have died in Sudan in flash floods following heavy rains in the past three weeks. According to official statistics, rains and flash floods have left at least 61 others injured and displaced more than 8,900 families since July 23.

At least ten people have died in River Nile state according to the emergency and civil defence department.

Devastation

The minister of planning in the River Nile state, Mohamed Abdelwahid, told reporters on Tuesday of the total collapse of more than 46 houses, the partial collapse of more than 530 houses, sweeping of more than 1,580 acres of agricultural land and the total demolition of a government school at El Basabir area south of the state.

Miners drown

In addition, four miners died of drowning in a mine shaft at El Gaab area, 35 kilometres from Dongola in the Northern state, when they were overcome by flooding.

Residents of the area told Radio Dabanga that a large number of gold miners sustained injuries due to the floods.

Health hazard

The residents have warned of the spread of epidemics and diseases in residential areas near the mining areas because the floods have moved remnants of traditional mining saturated with cyanide and mercury.

They pointed to the lack of safety components in the traditional mining camps on the west bank of the Nile.

Darfur

Heavy rains and winds have destroyed hundreds of houses and a number of classrooms in camps for displaced people in North Darfur. Four people including two children died of fever and diarrhoea.

Sheikh Mukthar Bosh, a leader of Rwanda camp in Tawila locality, reported that approximately 1,000 houses have been destroyed and 28 classrooms of three schools were uprooted. Hundreds of cottages in the Tawila market were destroyed too.

West Kordofan

More than 4,000 people affected by floods in the disaster-stricken town of En Nahud in West Kordofan are still in dire need of humanitarian intervention.

Sudan

Students March, Strike for Better Facilities

More than 15 students of the Faculty of Agriculture of the University of Kassala in Sudan were arrested by police in New… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.