16 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika Meets DPP Youth Cadets, Lauds Them for 'Good Job'

By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday took time off from his presidential functions to meet 1,200 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets and applauded them for their good job.

Mutharika said the cadets were doing a very good job for the party and said they are an integral part of the party.

The President said this after meeting the cadets in Mzuzu amid serious concerns that the president and his party were using the youth cadets to harass, intimidate and harm political opponents.

The cadets beat up the opposition and journalists critical of the government in full view of the police who look hopeless and helpless.

"As the elections are approaching, we will need you. You also give us the morale," said Mutharika.

His words are being interpreted by some section of society that he wants to use the cadets to crack down on the United Transformation Movement which he accuses of insulting him.

Each cadet was given K15 000.

