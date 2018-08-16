Malawi: Minister Kalirani Under Fire for Creating Parallel Area Development Committees

Gender minister Jean Kalirani is under intense fire from her Dowa central constituency for creating her own area development committee which works in parallel with the established committee.

During a Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) moderated discussion, most people in the area say development has stalled because there are two parallel development area committees.

The CCJP of the archdiocese of Lilongwe moderated the debate under citizen action in local government accountability program.

"For instance, we planned to have a K31 million bridge somewhere but her area development committee moved the project to elsewhere, this is not good for the development in the area," said Mr Galeta, the chairman of the parallel area development committee.

But Kalirani said she created a parallel area development committee because the initial one was highly politicized.

"They even refused to sign for some development projects, it was just politics," said Kalirani who is a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MP in a main opposition Malawi Congress Party dominated district.

She said development activities were now flourishing after the creation of the parallel development area.