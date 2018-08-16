Malawi: FDH Bank Partners Lake of Stars Ahead of 2018 Malawi Music Festival

The fastest growing commercial back in Malawi, FDH Bank has partnered with Lake of Stars ahead of 2018 music festival slated for September 28 - 30 at Kabumba Hotel resort, Leopards Bay in Salima.

After a years break, the festival returns to Malawi's central region to mark the Lake of Star's 15th anniversary celebrations.

Head of Marketing and Communications at FDH Bank, Levie Nkunika, disclosed that the bank has pumped in K3.5 million towards the festival.

"FDH Bank is a homegrown bank that champions growth and takes keen interest in supporting various initiatives on the local scene including activities that promote our cultural heritage, the music industry as well as tourism. Lake of Stars is an annual event that promotes such sectors in the country and FDH Bank is honoured to partner with them," he said.

FDH Bank, further said Nkunika, will be the official provider of financial services at the festival as well.

"We would like to take the opportunity to engage with our various customers from across the country that we don't always get the platform to engage with in person. FDH Bank has an array of digital products like Ufulu Digital Account that allows people to open an account on their mobile phone instantly and transact, this is one of the product the bank sees that people at the festival will benefit from as well," said Nkunika.

The three day arts extravaganza will take place at the Kabumba Hotel resort, an exciting new location in Leopards Bay, Lifuwa Salima. Located at the foot of Senga Hills, the stunning new site is set on a wide expanse of rolling golden sands backed by a lush wooded hillside.