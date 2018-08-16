15 August 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Blindness Prevention Effort

Masawa — As part of the effort to control blindness, the Ministry of Health in cooperation with partners over the past five years conducted eye surgeries on 3856 patients and distributed eye glasses to over 6353nationals in the Northern Red Sea region, according to report.

The head of non-communicable diseases control in the Ministry of Health branch in the region Mr. Fessehaye Gergish stated that as part of the national blindness prevention program, eye treatment provision clinics have been established in Massawa, Gindae, and Afabet Hospitals, and that the number of nationals suffering from cataract have significantly declined.

Stating that as a result of the vaccination campaign conducted to prevent trachoma, one of the main causes of blindness in the region, the prevalence of the disease has decreased from 10% to 2%, Mr. Fessahaye said that enhanced effort is being conducted to lower down the prevalence of the disease in Shieb subzone, Massawa, Ginda and Afabet to less than 2%.

Noting that newly graduates are playing due part in the success of the program, Mr. Fessahaye indicated that eye surgeries on patients with cataract is being conducted twice a year owing to the increasing number of professionals graduating from colleges.

In a bid to prevent the prevalence of trachoma on students, surveillance was conducted on schools to identify students infected with the disease and eye glasses were provided to patients, Mr. Fessahaye added.

