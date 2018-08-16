Somalia: Senior Eritrean Delegation Concludes Visit to Somalia

Asmara — Senior Eritrean delegation comprising Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Yemane Gebreab concludes official visit to Somalia from 13 to 15 August.

In the course of its three-day visit, the delegation met and held discussion with President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed, Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Ahmed Isse Awad and with other Somali officials on the development of bilateral relations as well as the progress of the declaration on brotherly relations and comprehensive cooperation signed between the two countries on 30 July in Asmara and priorities for its implementation.

The Eritrean delegation visited tourism and developmental sites at the Mogadishu Sea shore. The mayor of Mogadishu hosted reception in honor of the delegation accompanied with cultural and artistic performances.

President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed also invited President Isaias Afwerki for an official visit to Somalia. It is to be recalled that President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed conducted official visit to Eritrea from 28 to 30 July.