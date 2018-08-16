Zimbabwe: Govt Nurse Suspended for Criticising Zanu-PF - Fears for Her Life

A NURSE at Beitbridge District Hospital has been suspended from work for allegedly criticised Zanu PF and blaming the ruling party for the country's economic problems.

Senzeni Klaasen is employed as a Sister-in-Charge at the hospital.

Her suspension was confirmed in an August 3 letter written by district medical officer Lenos Samhere who accused the senior nurse of misconduct.

Klaasen was said to have recorded an audio clip uttering "abusive words" and circulating it on social media.

She allegedly blamed Zanu PF for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans who moved to neighbouring countries such as Botswana and South Africa in search of greener pastures.

After her suspension, Klaasen's said she had received death threats from unknown individuals while relatives received a phone call from Zimbabwe Republic Police officer requesting information regarding the whereabouts of her children.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have since written to the Officer-in-Charge at the Law and Order Section at Beitbridge police station saying they will hold them responsible should anything happen to their client and her children.