Namibia: Case of Slayer of Ex-Girlfriend Postponed

WINDHOEK - The Katutura Magistrate's Court has postponed to October 16 the case of a man who stands accused of killing his ex-lover and attempting suicide, to allow room for the police to complete their investigations into the crime.

Appearing from custody before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni, Moses Tomas was informed that investigations into his case have not yet been completed and thus the court will postpone his case for such.

The prosecution is charging Tomas with murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The State alleges Tomas intentionally killed his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children on March 26.

Ndihole-Omwene Joleinge was killed with a knife in Okuryangava. It is alleged that on the date of the incident, Tomas requested to have a private conversation with Joleinge. Joleinge was at her rented room at the informal settlement of Oneleyiwa in Okuryangava in Katutura.

The two former lovers moved behind the shack as Tomas had requested. Tomas then apparently slit Joleinge's throat and fled the scene. Tomas was seen by eyewitnesses carrying a container under his arm, believed to be battery acid.

Tomas was later found in his shack in a critical state. According to police reports, Tomas consumed battery acid in an attempt to commit suicide.

He was rushed to Katutura state hospital where he was admitted for several days while receiving medical treatment under police surveillance.

The court refused to release Tomas on bail during his first appearance on grounds that the charge that he is facing is of a serous nature and should he be convicted he is likely to face a hefty sentence. Furthermore, there is fear that he will abscond, interfere with witnesses and it would not be in the best interest of the public nor administration of justice.

