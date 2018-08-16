16 August 2018

Namibia: Three Perish in Horror Accident in Kavango

RUNDU - Three people died in a horrific road accident in Kavango Wes Region on Tuesday afternoon, one died while in transit to Nankudu Hospital, while two others died while being transported to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital.

The victims were travelling in a silver Toyota Hilux 2.7 pick-up when the driver lost control of the vehicle along the D3427 Kamupupu gravel road causing the car to overturn.

They were travelling from Ncalikao village to Tondoro village.

Police only identified the driver as Nkandanga Hiskia Kafene, Some of the passengers who sustained serious injuries in that particular accident are, Kamwanga Lukas, NKandanga Matheus, Hega Shapumba and Bernadete Hamutenya along with Olavi Edmund.

The accident was confirmed by the police in Kavango West on Tuesday afternoon.

"The accident happened at about 13h45 at Kamupupu on the D3427 gravel road: The driver Nkandanga Hiskia Kafene a 32-year-old Namibian who was driving from Ncalikao to Tondoro lost control over the motor vehicle and overturned, causing death and serious injuries to the passengers. Our officers were at the accident scene, investigation continues," said Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mutonga, the police Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator for Kavango West Region.

