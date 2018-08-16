16 August 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Home Affairs Issues 350 ID Documents

Tagged:

Related Topics

OMUTHIYA - The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration in Oshikoto last week issued approximately 350 national documents to various communities in the region through its outreach programme in government's ongoing efforts to take services to those in need.

Due to the vastness of the region some members of the communities in remote areas find it difficult to travel and acquire national identification documents, especially the marginalised people.

Without national documents one is often left out in terms of benefiting from government's social programme such as registering for old age pension and social grants, which is aimed at uplifting the lives of the orphans and vulnerable children in sync with the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) that was initiated by President Hage Geingob to reduce poverty.

"We have drastically reduced the number of people without national documents in the region since 2016, especially late birth registration which is from one year upwards. The challenge was due to lack of human resources then, but as of now I can assure that the situation is under control in the region," stated Rosalia Kandonga, the chief administrator in Omuthiya employed at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration.

Despite the significant strides made to arrest the situation of national documents, Kandonga is equally concerned over forgery cases among some Angolan nationals residing in Oshikoto Region. "The only segment which is left out is the Angolans and form part of the majority living in the rural areas of Oshikoto. There have been cases of forgery whereby they try to use someone else's documents who is Namibian to register their kids, however we have tracked and turned down such applications following thorough investigations," she stated when highlighting some of the challenges the ministry is facing in the region. Kandonga explained there are two types of birth certificates - one for those born in Namibia by a Namibian and the second issued to a child born in Namibia by a foreigner.

She added that home affairs officials have taken it upon themselves to conduct investigations due to the absence of an immigration officer.

Another critical challenge Kandonga cited is late or non-registration of death.

"There is a trend whereby the community does not report death cases either to our offices, police or traditional leaders for records when someone dies at the village. So, this is really a challenge because they do not come forth and some cases go unnoticed," she stressed.

Namibia

San Get Eviction Order Against Tsumkwe Farmers

SEVEN farmers accused of unlawfully grazing their livestock on communal land in the Tsumkwe area should be evicted and… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.