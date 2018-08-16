South Africa: Bonang and Former BFF Somizi Put Their Beef Aside

Local TV personality Bonang Matheba sent her former BFF Somizi Mhlongo a special shout-out and it looks like they've finally patched things up.

The pair were friendship goals for many years, climbing the social ladder together, before their friendship abruptly ended in 2016.

That same year, Somizi revealed on an episode of his reality show that Bonang was under the impression that he outed her affair with AKA to Zinhle.

It was announced on Tuesday that both celebrities have been nominated for a DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice award in the category, Favourite Personality of the Year.

Bonang, who hosted the nominee announcement event in Johannesburg gave Somizi a personal welcome from the stage: "A very warm welcome. I see celebrities, members of the media, friends and family, some familiar faces, hello SomGaga."

After which the guest in attendance erupted into laughter.

According to a source, who was at the event, the two were friendly with each other and shared several jokes.

Since AKA is now out of the picture, does that mean the pair will put their beef aside?

Somizi also shared an Instagram Story snap of him enjoying her signature drink, a pink egg white champagne cocktail.

