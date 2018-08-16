Rwanda: Cimerwa's Initiative Improves Standards in Property Market

Rwanda's largest cement manufacturer, Cimerwa, hired three construction consultants with an aim to improve standards in the property market. The consultants offer free advice to Cimerwa clients, largely on issues related to which material to use when constructing a house or implementing any construction project.

The initiative was unveiled during the just-concluded Rwanda International Trade Fair, commonly known as the Expo.

Cimerwa officials said that the partnership with the consultants will lead to sustainable construction projects as well as proper planning and budgeting.

John Jovith Maridadi, the Sales and Distribution Manager, said their main target at the expo was not to make sales but rather to help connect with their clients.

"Our main priority in this year's expo was not to showcase the uniqueness of our products but to create partnership with private consultants in the construction industry. We brought them (consultants) to our stand so that our clients can start making contacts whereby they can call for assistance whenever they have construction projects," Maridadi told The New Times.

The consultants have wide range of skills and experience in architecture and surveying, he said.

The consultants will also be offering advice on which of the Cimerwa cement grades to use depending on the nature of the project being implemented.

"We only want consultants to do their best and reach or surpass our expectations in advising our clients and the public in general," Maridadi said.

He added that the initiative will benefit people in making decisions on the quality and the quantity of cement to use, hence facilitating the budgeting process.

Cimerwa's initiative also seeks to support innovation in the construction sector. Last month, the company supported an initiative by a Musanze based youth who uses cemented to produce wood-like garden tables and chairs.