15 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bugesera - RPF Candidates Promise to Consolidate Inclusiveness

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kelly Rwamapera

Hundreds of residents of Juru Sector, Bugesera District in Eastern Province convened at Kabukuba on Tuesday for a campaign rally of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) parliamentary candidates.

Justine Mukobwa, one of the candidates and member of the outgoing lower chamber of parliament, explained the values of the party, inclusiveness being one of them.

"This is why we initiated a universal community health insurance scheme, and made schools and hospitals accessible to all and equally distributed," she said.

She also cited sponsorship for students as one of the programmes that depict the party's inclusiveness.

Léonidas Gakwerere, one of the area residents, recounted how he missed education in his early years due to poor politics of the time that excluded some.

He said that when he was still in primary school in the 1980s, he was famous in his village for his intelligence, but was not able to continue with his education because he did not meet the conditions set by the Government.

"You all know I was bright at school and you know how we were all not surprised when I was denied admission to a school I wanted to go to," he told the gathering.

Gakwerere says he kept his desire for education burning until the RPF came to power.

"When RPF came to power, I had confidence I could make it to school again if I wanted to," he said.

However, Gakwerere could not go to school with his children, he said. He was later selected by the local authorities to attend several seminars in agronomy, which have made him a model farmer in the area.

He is frequently invited to train other farmers.

"Farmers from all East African countries have come to me and have invited me to go and train them from their countries," he said, adding that it was all made possible by RPF's good policies.

Rwanda

PSF Awards Best Exhibitors

The official closing of the 21st Rwanda International Trade Fair (RITF), commonly known as expo, saw a number of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.